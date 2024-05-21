Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,684 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.