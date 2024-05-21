Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,469 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

