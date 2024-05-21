Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

