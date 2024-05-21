Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

