Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,401 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Berry worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Berry by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 425,293 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of 723.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Berry Co. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

