Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 142,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $606.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $278.76 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,193,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,024. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

