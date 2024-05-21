Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $938,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

