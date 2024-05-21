Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

