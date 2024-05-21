Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.