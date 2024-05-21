Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 542,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

