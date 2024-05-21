Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BILL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

BILL opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

