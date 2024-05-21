Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

