Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

ITRI stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,196. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

