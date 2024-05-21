Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $833,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

