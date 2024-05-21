Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

IRDM stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

