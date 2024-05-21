Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DY opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $153.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.