Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of German American Bancorp worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,222. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GABC opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

