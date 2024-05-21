Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Univest Financial worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 214,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Univest Financial



Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

