Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.71 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

