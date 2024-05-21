Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

