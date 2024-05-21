Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.7 %

UCBI opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.