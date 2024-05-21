Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of EZCORP worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Trading Down 2.2 %

EZCORP stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.