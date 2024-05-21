Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 289.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

