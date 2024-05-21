Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,442,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

URBN opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.