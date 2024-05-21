Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $2,956,619. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

