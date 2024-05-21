Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

