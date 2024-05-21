Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $976,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

