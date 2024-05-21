Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $982,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 157.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exponent by 24.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Exponent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $682,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

