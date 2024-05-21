Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.08 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.