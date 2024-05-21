Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $536.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

About SIGA Technologies



SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

