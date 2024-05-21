Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

