Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

