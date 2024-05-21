Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

