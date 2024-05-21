Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Unitil by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

