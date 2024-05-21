Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,865 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 276.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 266,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.