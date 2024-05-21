Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 77,658 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $626.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.