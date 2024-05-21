Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,255 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $537,630. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.