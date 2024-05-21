Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

VVV stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

