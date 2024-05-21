Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.