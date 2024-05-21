Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 60.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 74,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.27. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.