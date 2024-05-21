Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.