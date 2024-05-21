Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,826 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,510,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

