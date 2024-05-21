Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 181,597 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,339. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.