Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Karat Packaging worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Karat Packaging by 437.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KRT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

