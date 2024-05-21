Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 406,829 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 406,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,199 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 378,331 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

