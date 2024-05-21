Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 81.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 206.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 70,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

