Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock worth $271,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.