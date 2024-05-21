Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VSE worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VSE by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

