Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,281 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

