Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

